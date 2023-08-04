VALPARAISO — Bond was set Thursday at $2,500 cash, but as of Friday morning a 41-year-old Portage man remained behind bars on accusations of beating a puppy with a metal pipe so badly it had be to be euthanized and then threatening to go after neighbors who called on him to stop.

The accused, Kevin Boling, appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish for an initial hearing on two felony counts intimidation with a deadly weapon, and felony torturing or mutilating an animal, records show.

It does not appear an attorney had yet entered the case to represent Boling by early Friday. An attorney status hearing is set for Aug. 28.

Residents of the 5200 block of Central Avenue in Portage reportedly told police they woke Tuesday morning to the sound of a dog whimpering only to look out and see Boling, a neighbor, beating an 8-month-old dog with a metal pipe.

"(A neighbor) stated he observed the dog trying to get away from Kevin, but he would not let the dog get away," police said.

The neighbors said when they tried to stop the beating, Boling threatened to come after them.

Police said they arrived to find the young dog alive, but struggling to breath with blood bubbling from her nose.

Police rushed the dog to the Westchester Animal Clinic in Porter where they said it was determined the dog suffered a skull fracture, multiple broken and cracked teeth, and swelling to both front legs. The dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

Boling reportedly told police the dog had urinated and defecated in his apartment that morning and when he went to smack the animal, the dog attempted to bite him. He removed the dog from the apartment with a plastic shovel and began beating her with a car jack handle that a neighbor saw him retrieve from the trunk of his vehicle.

Police said they found blood inside the apartment.

"Kevin stated he had the dog for eight months and she has been aggressive multiple times with him," police said.

"I once again asked if Kevin had been injured by the dog and he stated no," police said. "Kevin advised the dog never actually bit him but she attempted to."

A neighbor said the dog never appeared aggressive and "he said the K9 seemed very calm and quiet and he often observed her sitting outside on the porch for hours just 'watching the world go by,'" according to the arrest report.

The dog rarely even left the porch even though she was never secured by a leash, the neighbor said.

A neighbor said he saw Boling beating the dog for 10 to 15 minutes before police arrived. When he and other neighbors yelled for him to stop, Boling reportedly responded, "Stay out of it or you will be next."

