VALPARAISO — Exactly seven months after a 24-year-old Chesterton teacher was killed when her vehicle was rear-ended while waiting for a traffic light to change along Willowcreek Road, a 42-year-old Portage man was taken into custody Thursday evening and charged with reckless homicide, Portage police announced.

Arthur Schmidt was arrested at his home around 4 p.m. and taken to the Porter County Jail. He faces an additional count of criminal recklessness when defendant commits aggressive driving resulting in death, said Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard.

"We want to thank the officers and detectives of the Portage Police Department who investigated this case as well as the members of the Porter County Prosecutor's Office who dedicated many hours to meticulously prepare this case for prosecution in order to reach the point of an arrest being made," police said in a prepared statement.

"We of course continue to express our sympathies and extend our condolences to the Thompson family and all of those whose lives have been tragically affected by this crash," police said.

Police say Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was in her GMC SUV stopped behind two cars at a red light around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 near the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute roads when a Cadillac smashed into her vehicle from behind.

The speed of the Cadillac caused Thompson's vehicle and two cars in front of her to slide through the intersection and onto the south side of Lute Road, police said. Six vehicles were involved in the crash.

“In the aftermath of this initial collision, three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles,” Maynard said. “One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac.”

Thompson was reportedly dead when police arrived.

The Times had identified Schmidt in April when a civil lawsuit was filed against him in the wake of the crash.

One of those injured, Andrew Larr, filed suit against Schmidt and Larr's car insurance company, seeking to invoke his uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, according to the litigation filed on his behalf by Porter County-based attorney Jesse Harper.

Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano previously said that his department received numerous questions regarding the identity of the drivers in the deadly crash and has been accused on social media of withholding the information for various reasons.

"As with any crime or potential crime, we do not release names of suspects/participants until the investigation is complete and charges are filed or in the event there is an immediate threat to the community," he said.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had said the investigation into the crash was "fairly complex."

After the crash, Schmidt was taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Maynard said police were initially unable to speak to him because of his medical condition and he reportedly later refused to talk to police without an attorney present.

In addition, the prosecutor's office said it had not received much cooperation from the hospital.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, court records show.

