VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Portage man who pleaded guilty to injuring a county security guard while fleeing arrest earlier this year was sentenced Friday to three years behind bars with the potential of modifying the term after 18 months.

Erik Tidwell pleaded guilty to a felony count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer in the Feb. 6 incident at the county building at 157 S. Franklin St. in Valparaiso.

He also admitted to two probation violations.

The plea agreement that his attorney, Mark Chargualaf, struck with prosecutors calls for a potential modification of the prison time if Tidwell completes a recovery program and has no disciplinary violations during his first 18 months behind bars. He would then be eligible to petition the court for a shorter term.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer also approved a request from the victim for restitution of $716 to cover lost wages and approved a plan for transferring Tidwell's $500 cash bond toward that fee.

Clymer and others said they were under the impression the impacted guard wanted to make a statement during sentencing, but he did not make an appearance.

Police said they were called out around 12:36 p.m. Feb. 6 to the county building, which houses the county prosecutor, adult probation and child support offices and the 911 dispatch center.

A security officer said that when Tidwell showed up at the building that day, Tidwell was informed there was a warrant for his arrest and he was asked to turn around to be handcuffed.

"(The guard) then stated Erik pushed him and took a swing at him," county police said.

The security guard told police he was able to pin Tidwell against the wall, but the young man was able to "wiggle" his way out.

"During that time, Erik knocked over the Garrett metal detector in the main lobby, causing heavy damage to it, and ran out the front doors," police said.

The security officer sustained injuries that left an elbow bleeding and both knees swollen, the incident report says.

Valparaiso police reportedly located Tidwell a short distance away at the local Lifestyles store on Lincolnway.

