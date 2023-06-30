VALPARAISO — A 23-year-old Portage man who pleaded guilty to injuring a county security guard while fleeing arrest earlier this year was sentenced Friday to three years behind bars with the potential of modifying the term after 18 months.
Erik Tidwell pleaded guilty to a felony count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer in the Feb. 6 incident at the county building at 157 S. Franklin St. in Valparaiso.
He also admitted to two probation violations.
Riding along with the Hoosier Helpers
The plea agreement that his attorney, Mark Chargualaf, struck with prosecutors calls for a potential modification of the prison time if Tidwell completes a recovery program and has no disciplinary violations during his first 18 months behind bars. He would then be eligible to petition the court for a shorter term.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer also approved a request from the victim for restitution of $716 to cover lost wages and approved a plan for transferring Tidwell's $500 cash bond toward that fee.
Clymer and others said they were under the impression the impacted guard wanted to make a statement during sentencing, but he did not make an appearance.
Police said they were called out around 12:36 p.m. Feb. 6 to the county building, which houses the county prosecutor, adult probation and child support offices and the 911 dispatch center.
A security officer said that when Tidwell showed up at the building that day, Tidwell was informed there was a warrant for his arrest and he was asked to turn around to be handcuffed.
"The pistol had an extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device attached to it," officials said.
"(The guard) then stated Erik pushed him and took a swing at him," county police said.
The security guard told police he was able to pin Tidwell against the wall, but the young man was able to "wiggle" his way out.
"During that time, Erik knocked over the Garrett metal detector in the main lobby, causing heavy damage to it, and ran out the front doors," police said.
The security officer sustained injuries that left an elbow bleeding and both knees swollen, the incident report says.
Valparaiso police reportedly located Tidwell a short distance away at the local Lifestyles store on Lincolnway.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Vince Mileski
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Michigan City, IN
Booking Number: 2302534
Vanessa Ontiveros
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302536
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Tresheena Wilburn
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Michigan City, IN
Booking Number: 2302525
Travis King
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302546
Charges: Domestic Battery, Felony
Terrence Music
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Portage, IN
Booking Number: 2302527
Tapria Forrest
Arrest date: June 22, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: La Crosse, WI Booking Number: 2302606
Charges: Obstruction of Justice, Felony
Souladeth Sapradit
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Ft. Lauderdale, FL Booking Number: 2302555
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Sherry Thompson
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302535
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Shawn Nowell
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: DeMotte, IN
Booking Number: 2302567
Shane Ratliff
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Village, IN Booking Number: 2302608
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Robert Westerfield
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302560
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Ricardo Suarez
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2302609
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Paul Daniel
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Walkerton, IN Booking Number: 2302547
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Nicholas Ton
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302589
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Megan Sancillo
Arrest date: June 22, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302599
Charges: Domestic Battery, Felony
Martin Ramian
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Portage, IN
Booking Number: 2302532
Marray McKinney
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302520
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Lindsey Williams
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302539
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Lawrence Roberts
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 59 Residence: Detroit, MI Booking Number: 2302559
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Lawrence Jones
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Melrose Park, IL Booking Number: 2302542
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Jonathan Shaffer
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302572
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Felony
Jonathan Kennoy
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302594
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Felony
Jessica Gallion
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Colorado Springs, CO
Booking Number: 2302579
Jennifer Malocha
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302518
Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement, Felony
Jasper Howard
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Logansport, IN Booking Number: 2302584
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Gregory Blandford
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302530
Charges: Residential Entry, Felony
Gregg Michiaels Jr.
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302531
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Felony
Felipe Chiguil
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2302611
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Eric Perez
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302556
Charges: Burglary, Felony
Emma McDonald
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2302540
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Edwin Mains
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302581
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Derrick Vaulx
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302529
Charges: Habitual Traffic Offender, Felony
Derrick Angelucci
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN
Booking Number: 2302587
Deanna Burgess
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Gary, IN
Booking Number: 2302533
Dean Davis
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302565
Charges: Identity Deception, Felony
Dannie Armstrong
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302596
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Daniel Nicolas
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302550
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Christopher Hultquist
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302552
Charges: Possession of Child Pornography, Felony
Bradley McCord
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN
Booking Number: 2302583
Bardo Arellano
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302537
Charges: OWI, felony
Ashley Peterson
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Buffalo, IN Booking Number: 2302585
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Andres Trujillo
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302568
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Adam Eberhardt
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302558
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!