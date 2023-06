VALPARAISO — A Porter County judge denied a request Friday morning to lift an order prohibiting Portage resident Richard Cooley from having contact with his minor-age daughter while he waits behind bars on a charge of shooting and killing the girl's mother earlier this year.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said he is leaving the no-contact order in place because the girl in question could wind up being a witness in the murder case.

While she was reportedly not present at the time of the killing and has not yet been listed as a witness, she could be called to shed light on others matters involving the case, he said.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer has said the girl may be called on to testify about the environment in the home leading up to the alleged murder.

Cooley showed no obvious reaction to the denial, which had been sought by his defense attorney Russell Brown.

Brown argued there is no connection between the alleged murder and the girl, who was in school at the time of the killing.

He further said there is no need to protect the girl ,considering Cooley remains held at the county jail without bond. Any communication between them would be monitored by officials at the jail.

Hammer challenged the legal arguments presented in support of lifting the no-contact order and defended the need to protect the girl from Cooley, even while he is in jail.

"Words can hurt," Hammer said. "Can you unring the bell once the damage has occurred?"

Brown responded by saying the girl "is not a victim in this case. Any potential harm is pure speculation."

Cooley, 63, faces a charge of murder stemming from the allegation he held a gun to the chest of 47-year-old Dana Cooley and shot her late morning Feb. 13 as she sat in their home in the 2100 block of Damon Street in Portage.

While Richard Cooley reported it as an accidental shooting, that was proven false by an autopsy, police said.

