CHICAGO — A convicted former Portage mayor's last-ditch effort to have his case reheard in federal court has failed, according to a motion filed Friday in the United States Court of Appeals of the Seventh Circuit.

Judge Matthew Kennelly denied a request by attorneys for James Snyder, 45, to have his case reheard en banc, meaning his case would be heard before all the circuit court judges. Snyder's attorneys filed the petition on June 29 after he was denied an appeal on June 15.

"No judge in active service has requested a vote on the petition for rehearing en banc, and all judges on the original panel have voted to deny the petition for panel rehearing," the court wrote.

Kennelly previously ordered Snyder to surrender himself Oct. 16 to begin serving a 21-month prison term. Federal prosecutors initially requested Snyder turn himself in the week after his appeal was denied, but Kennelly struck down the request. Since the court denied his motion, he will likely still be required to begin his prison sentence in October.

The prison sentence is below the recommended sentencing guideline of 46 to 57 months for solicitation and tax violation charges.

Snyder was first convicted in February 2019. When his attorneys moved for a judgment of acquittal or a new trial, the district court denied the motion for acquittal but granted Snyder a new trial on the bribery charge. He was convicted for a second time in March 2021 for charges of corrupt solicitation and interfering with the Internal Revenue Service. He accepted a $13,000 bribe in 2014 in return for steering a $1.125 million contract for the purchase of garbage trucks for the city of Portage to the local Great Lakes Peterbilt company and dodged the IRS when they tried to collect his unpaid taxes from his mortgage company.

In an appeal argued in January, attorneys said court should vacate Snyder's convictions because of an alleged government intrusion into the attorney-client relationship as it pertains to the seizure of Snyder's personal and professional email accounts as part of the criminal investigation. Judges determined that none of Snyder’s Fourth and Sixth Amendment rights were violated during the course of the investigation into his conduct.

