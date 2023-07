PORTAGE — Police say a 29-year-old Portage man, who led officers on a vehicle chase reaching 100 mph, was intoxicated and illegally carrying a handgun.

James Jackson faces felony counts of unlawful carrying of a handgun, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and being a habitual traffic violator, in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and OWI, Portage police said.

An officer said he was monitoring traffic along Willowcreek Road around 7:47 p.m. Friday when a man on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle sped by heading south.

The officer turned on his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the motorcycle, but the driver, later identified as Jackson, sped away, according to the arrest report. Jackson looked back at the police vehicle at one point, and also weaved between other vehicles and disregarded a stop sign.

When Jackson attempted to turn south on County Road 718 West from 700 North, he fell from his motorcycle, police said. As Jackson attempted to get back on his bike, police struggled to take him into custody.

Police said they found a handgun in Jackson's backpack and a test revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.14%, which is nearly twice the legal limit for driving. He was also found to be a habitual traffic violator.

