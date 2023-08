PORTAGE — After crashing into a vehicle right next to police, a 40-year-old Chesterton man led officers on a lengthy chase that involved crashing through a couple fences and wound up in a foot chase, Portage police said.

"I asked Mr. (Jonathan) Hamilton why he left the scene of a crash," Portage police said. "He stated he did not know what to do after the crash and was afraid of officers."

The incident began around 11 p.m. Monday when an officer along eastbound U.S. 6 at Willowcreek Road heard a loud crash, according to the report.

The driver next to police pointed to a third vehicle as it fled the scene south on Willowcreek Road. Police said they pursued the vehicle east on County Road 700 North to Calumet Road and then north to U.S. 6 where it continued east.

The pursuit continued east on Mander Road and then on Tratebas Road to County Line Road where the driver, later identified as Hamilton, left the roadway through lawns where he broke through two chain link fences. He stopped to avoid striking trees and then took off on foot through a ditch.

An officer in pursuit suffered an ankle injury before Hamilton, who continued resisting, was taken into custody, police said.

"Mr. Hamilton said he thought about stopping the pursuit a few times, however, he did not," according to police.

Police said they found an uncapped and empty hypodermic needle on the passenger-side floor of Hamilton's vehicle. Hamilton said the needle was not his.

"Mr. Hamilton stated someone must have set him up," police said.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail after being cleared medically and faces felony counts of fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of a hypodermic needle, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the report.

