PORTAGE — Police said it took them several minutes to wake up an intoxicated driver they found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle several car lengths away from a traffic light along U.S. 6.

"I placed the vehicle in park and removed the keys from the ignition," the Portage officer wrote. "I tapped the male and shook his arm to wake him up. The male did not wake up until I conducted a sternum rub on him."

Police said they found Jamaille Shaw, 21, of South Haven, at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection with Willowcreek Road.

Shaw, who denied drinking alcohol, said he was coming from a friend's house in Hobart after working late at a local bar.

Police said they found his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.105%; the legal limit is 0.08%.

Shaw was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces several criminal counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.

