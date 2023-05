PORTAGE — Portage police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect in a number of vehicle break-ins that occurred Friday into Saturday.

The break-ins were reported in the area of McCasland, Houston and NewPorte avenues, police said.

"Please check your security cameras, as we are hoping to get a better picture of this suspect from the thefts," according to police.

Anyone able to identify the suspect in the photo or who has additional images of him is encouraged to contact detective Anthony Dandurand at 219-764-5705.

