PORTAGE — Police say they have nabbed yet another intoxicated driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of traffic.
Romell Watson, 24, of Dolton, Illinois, had the driver's seat reclined and was dozing in the westbound lanes of U.S. 20 at Ind. 249 around 4:39 a.m. Friday, according to the incident report.
After waking Watson and asking for his license, "Romell provided me a business card and stated it was his license," police said.
The officer said he spotted Watson's vehicle while heading eastbound on U.S. 20 and noticed other vehicles going around his at the traffic light.
While all marijuana use remains illegal in Indiana, police across the northwest section of the state have been left to grapple with an influx of commercial and particularly potent pot products pouring in from neighboring Michigan and Illinois, where recreational sale and use of the drug are legal.
While Watson initially denied having consumed any alcohol, he later admitted to drinking "a little," the report says.
His blood-alcohol concentration was found to be 0.146%, or nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.
Watson was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces numerous counts of operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others.
