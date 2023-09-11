PORTAGE — Police say they have nabbed yet another intoxicated driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the middle of traffic.

Romell Watson, 24, of Dolton, Illinois, had the driver's seat reclined and was dozing in the westbound lanes of U.S. 20 at Ind. 249 around 4:39 a.m. Friday, according to the incident report.

After waking Watson and asking for his license, "Romell provided me a business card and stated it was his license," police said.

The officer said he spotted Watson's vehicle while heading eastbound on U.S. 20 and noticed other vehicles going around his at the traffic light.

While Watson initially denied having consumed any alcohol, he later admitted to drinking "a little," the report says.

His blood-alcohol concentration was found to be 0.146%, or nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

Watson was taken to the Porter County Jail and faces numerous counts of operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others.

