HAMMOND — A Portage resident has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the city of Portage is trying to infringe on his rights to free speech by ordering him to remove a flag that contains a profane word directed at President Biden and a local homeowners association.

"(Kyle) Vottero's flag constitutes core political speech, which is afforded the broadest protection by the First Amendment," according to the suit filed Sunday on behalf of Vottero by Indianapolis-based attorney Jay Meisenhelder.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon Wednesday granted Vottero's request for a 14-day temporary restraining order halting the city's effort to remove the flag, records show.

At issue, according to the suit, is a 3-foot by 5-foot flag Vottero posted outside his home in the 2800 block of Winterberry Road in protest against the 2020 election. The flag reportedly reads, "(Expletive) Joe Biden and HOA."

Vottero said he received a letter June 28 from Portage Code Enforcement Officer John Siroky ordering him to remove the flag, citing a violation of a city ordinance prohibiting signs or flag with obscene language. The sign was ordered to be removed by July 2 or the city would take further action.

The lawsuit argues a First Amendment violation, claiming the flag in question does not "fall within those relatively few categories of instances where prior decisions have established the power of government to deal more comprehensively with certain forms of individual expression."

"Vottero's flag is neither obscene nor indecent, because it is not erotic," the suit claims.

He argues the message on the flag is protected political speech.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who is among the city officials targeted by the suit, declined comment Friday morning other than saying that the litigation has been turned over to the proper officials, including city attorney Dan Whitten.

Whitten could not immediately be reached Friday morning.

Vottero is asking the court to prohibit the city from using its sign ordinance to remove his flag and to find the ordinance unconstitutional as it applies to political speech.

He is also seeking an unspecified amount of money to "make him whole with respect to emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, damage to reputation he has suffered."

Simon said he will soon set another hearing date in the case, records show.

