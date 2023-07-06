VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old registered sex offender from Portage is back behind bars on allegations of secretly using several email and social media accounts, records show.
David Swisher faces a felony count of failing to register as a result of not having reported the online activity, court records show.
July 3rd was officially the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The average global temperature reached 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit as heat waves impacted people around the world.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department reported that it teamed up late last month with state police to serve a search warrant at Swisher's home in the 2800 block of Monnier Street.
The search was carried out after police were tipped off by the
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Swisher was using three email accounts and four social media accounts without notifying authorities as is required by the rules of his sex offender registry.
Lansing plant to close, laying off 274 workers
Valpo cops find children in soiled diapers, living among garbage, feces and bugs, report says
UPDATE: Coroner releases ID of 19-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Winfield
Macy's coming to Highland
UPDATE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in carjacking, shooting that ended in crash
UPDATE: Indiana police officer reportedly shot dead after responding to domestic call at hospital
Historic World War II planes flying into Valparaiso airport
Passing the torch: Valpo parks director retires after 30-plus years with the city
1 dead after SUV collides with firetruck in Pine Township
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chippopotamus, D-BAT, Lady Mocha Boutique and Be Good Jucerie opening; Zel's and The Social Restaurant close
'A new day' for Gary: City gets new police chief, state police partnership ends
Wildlife increase sparks concern for Merrillville residents
Another winning Powerball ticket, worth $150,000, goes unclaimed in Region
'Old guys' have large impact on affordable housing in Valparaiso
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan, Region officials say
Swisher is on the registry as a result of his 2018 convictions on three counts of possessing child pornography, police said.
Swisher had only registered one email address with authorities that was different than the three others he is now accused of using, charges say. One of the three email addresses in questions used the name "shankytheclown1995."
"Factors which may have caused the crash are still under investigation," the sheriff's department said.
He is further accused of using two Twitter accounts and two Snapchat accounts without notifying authorities.
The new criminal charge and accusations of failing to pay various fees associated with his case has triggered a second probation violation request pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Swisher was initially charged in 2017 with criminal counts of child solicitation and possessing child pornography, court records show.
He was accused of soliciting a minor in Maryland on a messaging app, records show.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Rajae Evans
Arrest date: June 29, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302698
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeremy King
Arrest date: June 29, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302701
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rayjean Williams
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302696
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Derrick Perkins
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302684
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Marshall Ralston Jr.
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302687
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelsey McLeod
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302691
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Jackson
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302693
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kelly Borrmann
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302680
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Chalabis II
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302682
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Michael Diamond
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302681
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jarad Good
Arrest date: June 28, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302695
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Mark Moser
Arrest date: June 27, 2023 Age: 54 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302671
Charges: Intimidation, felony
James Barnett
Arrest date: June 27, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302677
Charges: Battery, felony
John Moore
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302658
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Adri Pitts
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number: 2302649
Charges: Battery, felony
Barry Johnson
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302645
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Sheryl Johnson
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 60 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302646
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Raymond Escamilla IV
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302651
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Logan James
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302657
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Richard Bean
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Alsip, IL Booking Number: 2302666
Charges: Theft, felony
Warren Blazina
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Blue Island, IL Booking Number: 2302665
Charges: Theft, felony
Mark Bryk Jr.
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302648
Charges: OWI, felony
Guadalupe Chima
Arrest date: June 26, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302667
Charges: Sexual battery, felony
Max Smith Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302644
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Brian Sardeson
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302639
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vincen Ritchie
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2302637
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dale Ribar
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302638
Charges: OWI, felony
Vanessa Ontiveros
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302641
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rachel Perez
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302640
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Javier Ramirez
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number: 2302635
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Floyd Gaston Jr.
Arrest date: June 25, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2302636
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Taylor Sanford
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302625
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kiera Wrice
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302631
Charges: Battery, felony
Marvin Roundy
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302633
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Darrin Dedelow
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number: 2302632
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Meulemans
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302630
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Jon Aimutis
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302612
Charges: Resisting w/injury, felony
Austin Carroll
Arrest date: June 24, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2302629
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Charles Costanza
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2302621
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!