VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old registered sex offender from Portage is back behind bars on allegations of secretly using several email and social media accounts, records show.

David Swisher faces a felony count of failing to register as a result of not having reported the online activity, court records show.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department reported that it teamed up late last month with state police to serve a search warrant at Swisher's home in the 2800 block of Monnier Street.

The search was carried out after police were tipped off by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Swisher was using three email accounts and four social media accounts without notifying authorities as is required by the rules of his sex offender registry.

Swisher is on the registry as a result of his 2018 convictions on three counts of possessing child pornography, police said.

Swisher had only registered one email address with authorities that was different than the three others he is now accused of using, charges say. One of the three email addresses in questions used the name "shankytheclown1995."

He is further accused of using two Twitter accounts and two Snapchat accounts without notifying authorities.

The new criminal charge and accusations of failing to pay various fees associated with his case has triggered a second probation violation request pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Swisher was initially charged in 2017 with criminal counts of child solicitation and possessing child pornography, court records show.

He was accused of soliciting a minor in Maryland on a messaging app, records show.

