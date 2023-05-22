VALPARAISO — In the wake of Saturday's deadly hand grenade blast, the Porter County Bomb Squad has issued guidance on how to handle found explosives.

Bryan Niedert, 47, died Saturday at his home in Lake of the Four Seasons, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Around 6 p.m., Niedert's family was searching through their grandfather's belongings at a residence in the 3700 block of West Lakeshore Drive and reportedly found a hand grenade, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The grenade detonated, killing Niedert and wounding his 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter. The son and daughter were hospitalized and treated for shrapnel injuries. The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the blast appeared to have occurred in the garage area.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was requested on scene. The bomb squad handles calls for service for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Jasper, Newton and Pulaski Counties. Comprised of four technicians and four non-technicians from the Porter County Sheriff's Department, the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the Portage Police Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bomb squad handles an average of 30 calls for service a year.

In a Monday news release, Porter County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said in recent years, the squad has seen an increase in calls for service related to citizens finding explosives.

McFalls said citizens should call the police if they find anything that resembles a military weapon.

"Often Veterans bring items home from their service/tour of duty — sometimes they are inert, but some are live explosives," the Porter County Sheriff's news release stated. "Items that may be considered family heirlooms could contain hazardous energetic material."

The news release also warned that many military weapons are waterproof and can still detonate even if they are found underwater.

