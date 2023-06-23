CHESTERTON — A 29-year-old Chesterton man faces numerous felony drug charges after police came knocking earlier this week following an investigation into allegations of narcotic trafficking.

Jonathan R. Shaffer was taken into custody without incident and is charged with felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug in an amount of 10 or more grams, dealing in methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams, possession of a narcotic drug in an amount between 10 and 28 grams, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, according to Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson.

On Tuesday, members of the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group, the Chesterton Police Department, and several members of the Porter County S.W.A.T. Team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of S. 6th Street, Richardson said.

"The search warrant was the result of an intense operation conducted by the PC-MEG unit into allegations of narcotics trafficking," he said.

Shaffer was taken into custody and a search of the home led to the recovery of evidence that was consistent with narcotics trafficking, according to police.

Richardson lauded the efforts of the PC-MEG Group.

"These men and women are the local unsung heroes in the war on drugs plaguing our nation," he said. "Many times in the dark of night, these investigators are working tirelessly to keep this poison off of our streets."

Richardson said further, "that specifically in Chesterton, the pieces of the puzzle have all come together to continue the department’s recent efforts in drug eradication."

"The work product between our patrol officers, our recently implemented K-9 program and our partnership with PC-MEG is running on all cylinders. Information sharing between entities is at its finest."

