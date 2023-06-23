CHESTERTON — A 29-year-old Chesterton man faces numerous felony drug charges after police came knocking earlier this week following an investigation into allegations of narcotic trafficking.
Jonathan R. Shaffer was taken into custody without incident and is charged with felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug in an amount of 10 or more grams, dealing in methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams, possession of a narcotic drug in an amount between 10 and 28 grams, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, according to Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson.
On Tuesday, members of the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group, the Chesterton Police Department, and several members of the Porter County S.W.A.T. Team executed a search warrant in the 800 block of S. 6th Street, Richardson said.
"The search warrant was the result of an intense operation conducted by the PC-MEG unit into allegations of narcotics trafficking," he said.
Shaffer was taken into custody and a search of the home led to the recovery of evidence that was consistent with narcotics trafficking, according to police.
Richardson lauded the efforts of the PC-MEG Group.
"These men and women are the local unsung heroes in the war on drugs plaguing our nation," he said. "Many times in the dark of night, these investigators are working tirelessly to keep this poison off of our streets."
Richardson said further, "that specifically in Chesterton, the pieces of the puzzle have all come together to continue the department’s recent efforts in drug eradication."
"The work product between our patrol officers, our recently implemented K-9 program and our partnership with PC-MEG is running on all cylinders. Information sharing between entities is at its finest."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Travis Vaughn
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302506
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Brittany Fitzgerald
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302504
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Bailey Ficek
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302505
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Changquan Tang
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2302501
Charges: Dealing hash/marijuana/salvia, felony
Provided
Stevie Seymour Jr.
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302492
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Provided
Michael Rodich
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302487
Charges: Leaving the scene of an accident, felony
Provided
Jackelyne Medrano
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: San Antonio, TX Booking Number: 2302485
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Michael Menear
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302491
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Joseph Coleman
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302493
Charges: Theft with a prior conviction, felony
Provided
Brandon Allen
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302488
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Ashley Marshall
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302483
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jill Tenorio
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302472
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Blake Brown
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302480
Charges: Robbery, felony
Jessica Gates
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Glen Ellyn, IL Booking Number: 2302484
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Kerr
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302457
Charges: Weapons/ serial number has been removed, obliterated, or altered, felony
William Hanyard
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302454
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Jarell Jenkins
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302450
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Garcia
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Schiller Park, IL Booking Number: 2302445
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michael Dolan
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302460
Charges: Battery, felony
John Weir II
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302433
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Julie West
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302441
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jeremy White
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302432
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Veden
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: LaCrosse, IN Booking Number: 2302436
Charges: OWI, felony
Jeremiah Gonzalez
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Delray Beach, FL Booking Number: 2302431
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Miguel Pulido Jr.
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302429
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Quinn
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302430
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Serrano
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302437
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marvin Buckland
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302442
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Maxamillion Correa
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2302434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Croy
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302443
Charges: OWI, felony
Kuldeep Singh
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302420
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Rudd
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2302424
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Johnathan Nelson
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302425
Charges: OWI, felony
Amelia Pack
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302418
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Eric Lewis
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302426
Charges: Theft, felony
Rabecca Broschat
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Lincoln Park, MI Booking Number: 2302421
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Dunn
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302419
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Travis Talley
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302413
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Dustin Neuliep
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2302409
Charges: Burglary, felony
Lawrence Reilly
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2302403
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Arthur Schmidt III
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302410
Charges: Reckless homicide, felony
Devon Malerich
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302402
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Dylan Merrell
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: OWI
Charges: Misdemeanor
Shaunna Dickson
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Braddock, PA Booking Number: 2302414
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
