VALPARAISO — Around 10 different languages have been spoken by defendants who need interpreters at Porter County Superior Court 2, said Court Administrator Donna Kreischer.

Kreischer informed the Porter County City Council that the court spends between $5,000 and $8,000 quarterly on interpreters.

“We just had a jury trial and needed two different interpreters for two different defendants,” she said. “It’s a very big expense for two days.”

The City Council unanimously voted to have $17,500 transferred out of the interpreter grant fund and awarded to the courts. Porter County courts participate in this grant program every year, but the court has to pay for its interpreter bills before it receives a reimbursement check from the state, Kreischer said.

The Indiana State Government reported nearly 200,000 residents have the inability to adequately understand or communicate effectively in English. The state currently has 156 certified and qualified interpreters, according to the Office of Judicial Administration.

Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, questioned why it’s the courts responsibility to cover this expense and not the defendant. “Wouldn’t the lawyer interpret that for them,” he asked.

“Not if you need a public defender, and a lot of defendants need a public defender to represent them," she said. "When a public defender represents them in court, it's their responsibility for providing them with an interpreter."

Kreischer said she's witnessed an increased need for interpreters in court over the past 22 years working in the administrator's office.