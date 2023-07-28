VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old Hobart man was stabbed and beaten to death in June at a public fishing area near Portage during what police said was a sexual encounter arranged on a hookup app.

"The three exited the vehicle and walked along a small dirt path," according to a charging document that had been sealed by a judge until Friday morning.

"Sexual activity was engaged in and during the course of the contact Derek (Hartz) was struck with the brick and stabbed multiple times with the knife."

"Domonic (Brothers) and Jada (Monroe) then left the body of Derek on the path in the wooded area and drove away in his vehicle," police said.

Brothers, 28, of Gary, and Monroe, 28, of Virginia, were later picked up in Ohio and each face criminal counts of murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of Hartz, according to court records.

Brothers, who also goes by the last name of Weaver, has since been returned to Porter County and appeared Friday morning on the charges before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who lifted the seal on the details of the case.

Brothers, who is being held without bond as a result of the murder charge, questioned having to stay behind bars until his Jan. 8 trial. He was appointed the services of Public Defender Mark Chargualaf.

Police say the mother of Hartz told them she last saw her son playing video games at home around 4:30 a.m. June 13. She woke later to find a note from him advising he took their 2017 Volkswagen Passat to travel to a friend's house.

When she texted him later that morning, she got no immediate response and then a message reading, "I'll be there soon," according to a charging document. The message was sent after his dead body had been found, police said.

The body of Hartz was found around 11 a.m. June 13 at the Chustak Public Fishing Area located at 331 W. County Road 600 North in Portage Township. The area was described by police as a 76-acre public fishing area just off Indiana 149.

The body was found on a small trail on the edge of the site on a deflated air mattress, according to court documents. Hartz had "excessive bleeding" from his skull and was nude from the waist down, officials said.

An autopsy revealed Hartz died as a result of a stab wound that punctured his heart, along with blunt force trauma to his head, police said.

"A knife tip was located embedded into the top of his skull and recovered."

Police said a fanny pack discovered under the body of Hartz contained identification belonging to Monroe. Police then tracked down the victim's phone to the area of Interstate 65 and 61st Avenue in Merrillville, and discovered it contained the Grindr hookup app and messages beginning June 12 with the accused men.

"U wanna have some fun with us?" the accused allegedly wrote to Hartz.

Hartz then restarted the conversation early June 13 and left to pick up the two accused men, police said.

Police said they used cell phone information to locate Brothers and Monroe in Ohio. After contacting police there, the men were reportedly located in the Cincinnati area and taken into custody following a chase and crash.

The men admitted to taking part in the sexual encounter with Hartz and said they prepared by placing a butcher knife and landscaping brick in a purse, police said.

Brothers and Monroe said they had been planning to leave the state, but did not have transportation or the funding necessary, according to police.

"It was indicated that prior to Derek's arrival, a 'plan' was developed," a court document says.

The accused said they fled the scene after the death of Hartz and packed to leave the area, but tried to return after discovering the fanny pack and identifications had been left behind.

"They drove back to the scene and observed law enforcement vehicles and immediately left the area," police said.

Anyone in the area of the Chustak Public Fishing Area from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 13 is encouraged contact the sheriff's department at 219-477-3140.

