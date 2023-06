VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old Kouts man was behind bars Tuesday morning on two felony counts of child exploitation after more than two dozen cyber tips were forwarded to Indiana State Police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, ISP said.

Christopher Hultquist was arrested Monday following a visit by police to his home and an investigation, according to ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

State police said they received the tips in August linked to a specific phone number.

Detectives served a search warrant at Hultquist's home Monday where they found child sexual abuse material, Piers said. He was taken into custody and taken to the Porter County jail.

"The Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force was assisted throughout the investigation by Indiana State Police Digital Forensics Unit, troopers from the Lowell Post, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, and the Kouts Police Department," Piers said.

