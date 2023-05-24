HAMMOND — A federal judge imprisoned a Porter County man Wednesday for trafficking in photos of naked underaged boys and girls.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio imposed a nine-year sentence on Tommy K. Watkins, 40, of the town of Porter on his guilty plea to distribution of child pornography.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas argued in an earlier memo to the court that it was Watkins’ first crime and that Watkins suffers from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson argued Watkins not only possessed pornographic images, he also expressed an interest in meeting others to exchange children for sexual purposes.

Tavitas responded that he could find no evidence in the case that “any child was inappropriately touched.”

Court papers indicates Watkins was employed at several regional businesses to provide services to the mentally and physically disabled as a vocational training manager.

Investigators allege Watkins transmitted and received child pornography through a messaging system with many individuals online in 2021.

Watkins first came to law enforcement attention in June 2021 while having an online correspondence and telephone conversations with an individual who Watkins thought shared his interest in children but was in fact an undercover FBI agent.

Members of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team in Northwest Indiana raided Watkins' home in September 2021 and recovered a cellphone with 59 images of child pornography in its memory files.

The U.S. Attorney charged Watkins in late March 2022 with distribution of child pornography and the court ordered him held in detention until trial, which was scheduled to take place early this year.

Watkins gave up his right to make federal prosecutors prove the charge against him under an agreement with the U.S. Attorney in return for a more lenient sentence.