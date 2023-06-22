VALPARAISO — Murder charges have been filed against two men in connection with last week's death of a 35-year-old Hobart man at the Chustak Public Fishing Area in Portage Township, records show.
Domonic Brothers, 27, of Gary, and Jada Monroe, 28, of Danville, Va., are each charged with two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of Derek Hartz, according to court records.
The details of those charges have been sealed by the courts as the investigation continues.
Both men are in custody in Ohio, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Derek Hartz during this difficult time," the department said.
The body of Hartz was found around 11 a.m. June 13 on a small trail on the edge of the public access site on a deflated air mattress, according to court documents.
He had "excessive bleeding" from his skull and was nude from the waist down, officials said.
The Porter County Coroner's Office ruled Hartz's death a homicide from blunt-force trauma to the head.
The area in question is located at 331 W. County Road 600 North and is described by police as a 76-acre public fishing area just off State Road 149.
Investigators found a Virginia identification card at the scene and learned that a cell phone and vehicle belonging to Hartz were missing.
"The people of Chesterton should be livid that a coward decided to vandalize town property with a call to violence and derogatory language," state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, said.
Using state-of-the-art technology and with the assistance of Ohio law enforcement, Porter County police said they located the stolen vehicle in Ohio and Brothers and Monroe were taken into custody.
Court records say Hartz's mother told detectives he had taken their shared car after 4:30 a.m. June 13 and left her a note that he was going to see a friend. She tried to contact him to return the car after he was deceased and continued to receive texts back.
"This case would not have ended the way it did if we didn’t have the cooperation of our local/state/and federal law enforcement partners," Porter County police said. "This was an isolated incident and there is no other concerns to the public."
Anyone in the area of the Chustak Public Fishing Area from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 13 is encouraged contact the sheriff's department at 219-477-3140.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Travis Vaughn
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302506
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Brittany Fitzgerald
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302504
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Bailey Ficek
Arrest date: June 16, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302505
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Changquan Tang
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2302501
Charges: Dealing hash/marijuana/salvia, felony
Provided
Stevie Seymour Jr.
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302492
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Provided
Michael Rodich
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302487
Charges: Leaving the scene of an accident, felony
Provided
Jackelyne Medrano
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: San Antonio, TX Booking Number: 2302485
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Provided
Michael Menear
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302491
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Joseph Coleman
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302493
Charges: Theft with a prior conviction, felony
Provided
Brandon Allen
Arrest date: June 15, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302488
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Ashley Marshall
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302483
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jill Tenorio
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2302472
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Blake Brown
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2302480
Charges: Robbery, felony
Jessica Gates
Arrest date: June 14, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Glen Ellyn, IL Booking Number: 2302484
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Kerr
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302457
Charges: Weapons/ serial number has been removed, obliterated, or altered, felony
William Hanyard
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302454
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Jarell Jenkins
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302450
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Garcia
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Schiller Park, IL Booking Number: 2302445
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michael Dolan
Arrest date: June 12, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302460
Charges: Battery, felony
John Weir II
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302433
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Julie West
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302441
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jeremy White
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302432
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Robert Veden
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: LaCrosse, IN Booking Number: 2302436
Charges: OWI, felony
Jeremiah Gonzalez
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Delray Beach, FL Booking Number: 2302431
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Miguel Pulido Jr.
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302429
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Quinn
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302430
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicholas Serrano
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302437
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Marvin Buckland
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2302442
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Maxamillion Correa
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2302434
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Croy
Arrest date: June 11, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302443
Charges: OWI, felony
Kuldeep Singh
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302420
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Rudd
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2302424
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Johnathan Nelson
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302425
Charges: OWI, felony
Amelia Pack
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302418
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Eric Lewis
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 52 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302426
Charges: Theft, felony
Rabecca Broschat
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 58 Residence: Lincoln Park, MI Booking Number: 2302421
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Dunn
Arrest date: June 10, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302419
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Travis Talley
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302413
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Dustin Neuliep
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2302409
Charges: Burglary, felony
Lawrence Reilly
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2302403
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Arthur Schmidt III
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302410
Charges: Reckless homicide, felony
Devon Malerich
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302402
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Dylan Merrell
Arrest date: June 8, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: OWI
Charges: Misdemeanor
Shaunna Dickson
Arrest date: June 9, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Braddock, PA Booking Number: 2302414
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!