VALPARAISO — Murder charges have been filed against two men in connection with last week's death of a 35-year-old Hobart man at the Chustak Public Fishing Area in Portage Township, records show.

Domonic Brothers, 27, of Gary, and Jada Monroe, 28, of Danville, Va., are each charged with two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of Derek Hartz, according to court records.

The details of those charges have been sealed by the courts as the investigation continues.

Both men are in custody in Ohio, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Derek Hartz during this difficult time," the department said.

The body of Hartz was found around 11 a.m. June 13 on a small trail on the edge of the public access site on a deflated air mattress, according to court documents.

He had "excessive bleeding" from his skull and was nude from the waist down, officials said.

The Porter County Coroner's Office ruled Hartz's death a homicide from blunt-force trauma to the head.

The area in question is located at 331 W. County Road 600 North and is described by police as a 76-acre public fishing area just off State Road 149.

Investigators found a Virginia identification card at the scene and learned that a cell phone and vehicle belonging to Hartz were missing.

UPDATE: State senator denounces Porter County graffiti calling for the death of LGBTQ members "The people of Chesterton should be livid that a coward decided to vandalize town property with a call to violence and derogatory language," state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, said.

Using state-of-the-art technology and with the assistance of Ohio law enforcement, Porter County police said they located the stolen vehicle in Ohio and Brothers and Monroe were taken into custody.

Court records say Hartz's mother told detectives he had taken their shared car after 4:30 a.m. June 13 and left her a note that he was going to see a friend. She tried to contact him to return the car after he was deceased and continued to receive texts back.

"This case would not have ended the way it did if we didn’t have the cooperation of our local/state/and federal law enforcement partners," Porter County police said. "This was an isolated incident and there is no other concerns to the public."

Anyone in the area of the Chustak Public Fishing Area from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 13 is encouraged contact the sheriff's department at 219-477-3140.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Travis Vaughn Brittany Fitzgerald Bailey Ficek Changquan Tang Stevie Seymour Jr. Michael Rodich Jackelyne Medrano Michael Menear Joseph Coleman Brandon Allen Ashley Marshall Jill Tenorio Blake Brown Jessica Gates Cameron Kerr William Hanyard Jarell Jenkins Kevin Garcia Michael Dolan John Weir II Julie West Jeremy White Robert Veden Jeremiah Gonzalez Miguel Pulido Jr. Kenneth Quinn Nicholas Serrano Marvin Buckland Maxamillion Correa Joseph Croy Kuldeep Singh David Rudd Johnathan Nelson Amelia Pack Eric Lewis Rabecca Broschat Steven Dunn Travis Talley Dustin Neuliep Lawrence Reilly Arthur Schmidt III Devon Malerich Dylan Merrell Shaunna Dickson