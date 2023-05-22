VALPARAISO — A Hebron couple was arrested on felony neglect charges for allowing three of their children to rack up a large number of absences and tardy days from elementary school, court records show.

Kevin Carrico, 36, and Crysta Carrico, 37, face charges of neglect of a dependent — educational neglect.

A case manager with the Porter County Juvenile Probation Department said a fourth grade student at Boone Grove Elementary School in the couple's care had 40 unexcused absences and five tardy days during the 2020-21 school year.

The same child had 59 absences and 16 tardy days during the 2021-22 school year, the charges say.

A first grade student at Porter Lakes Elementary School had 56 unexcused absences and 14 tardy days during the 2021-22 year, charging documents say. This was followed by 33 absences and 13 tardy days for the current school year.

Valpo man charged in violent sexual attacks The battery charge stems from the same alleged incident and says the accused forced the woman to act against her will and forced himself on her.

Lastly, a third child, who is a fourth grade student at Boone Grove Elementary School, had 48 unexcused absences and 11 tardy days during the 2021-22 school year, and 32 absences and eight tardy days during the current school year, records show.

The cases stem from a referral from Project ATTEND, which is an initiative by the Porter County Juvenile Probation Department and Porter County schools aimed at resolving truancy issues among elementary school students.

Kevin Carrico's case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish and Crysta Carrico's case is before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Heather Wood Shannon Uttal Thomas Littlefield Kevin Carrico Barry Rogers Jonathan Riley Jr. Crysta Carrico Cynthia Cruz Cory Hebda Prince Pugh DeMario Young Jr. Tyler Roark Christopher Deming Mitchell Demeter Cassidy Stewart Colin Page Martell Joe Willie Key Jr. Stephen Williams William Jackson Brittany Jeleniewski Janese Moore Shawn Sparks Bryce Parlin Matthew Martin Solitaire Johnson Edward Levine Michael Gilpin David Caldwell