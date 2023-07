CHESTERTON — Police say a man imitating Chief Tim Richardson went so far as to reproduce the department's phone number on the target's caller ID.

A resident of the town's Westwood Manor neighborhood said she received a call from what appeared to be the local police department's number and the caller identified himself as Richardson, the town reported.

"The man then told her that he needed to discuss a complaint against her involving Homeland Security," police said. "Sensing something amiss, the resident asked the man whether he happened to know a particular person who once served with the CPD, at which the man abruptly ended the call."

The woman also reported that the caller had an accent that did not sound like it was from the area.

"It is worth noting that it is relatively easy nowadays to manipulate caller ID information, making it appear as though you are receiving a call from a specific phone number," Assistant Police Chief Francisco Rodriguez said.

"Unfortunately, the resident did not engage in conversation long enough to determine the nature of the scam this caller was attempting to perpetrate," he said. "Nonetheless, she wanted us to be aware of this call."

