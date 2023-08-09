WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday at a Pilot Gas Station, Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:27 p.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The injured man was flown to a hospital in Illinois for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

This appears to be an isolated incident and a person of interest is being questioned.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3000.