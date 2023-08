PORTER — A motorcyclist, who initially claimed to have been struck by a vehicle after he was found to have crashed his bike, was not telling the truth and faces drunken driving charges, Porter Police Sgt. Thomas Blythe said.

Police said they responded around 8:24 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a single motorcycle crash at Mineral Springs Road and Old Porter Road.

Police found the driver able to walk around and refusing medical care.

"The rider had minor injuries and claimed he was struck by a vehicle in the intersection, however multiple witness statements refuted that claim," police said. "The rider was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash and a witness stated the rider 'spun out and toppled over.' "

After smelling alcohol on the driver, who was not identified by police, he was questioned and reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol both at home and elsewhere prior to the crash. He refused to submit to a chemical test, causing police to obtain a search warrant and take a blood test.

After receiving medical clearance at a hospital, he was arrested and faces two counts of OWI, police said.

"He was also cited for operating with no motorcycle endorsement and expired plates," according to police.

