PORTER — A police standoff Monday evening ended with a man being taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to the Porter Police Department.
The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. in the alleyway of the 200 block of Franklin Street, police said.
The accused reportedly told police she had a couple of drinks at lunch with friends and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.209%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%.
"During this situation, a male barricaded himself in his garage and was threatening officers," the department reported. "Less-than-lethal devices were used to safely detain the suspect."
More details, including criminal charges are to be released later.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Michael Rodich
Bradly Sansone
James Bukur
Jacoby Evans
Joanna Garner
David Gant
Patrick Sulcer
Daigha Tinnin
Andrew Vanator
Pedro Galarza III
Francesco De Nicolo
Jason Wildhart
Cheryl Suyak
Jaidon Edge
Michael Diamond
Gregory Posey
Daniel Lehman
William Bogielski
Reginald Williams
Bianca Wine
Nathan Szwajkowski
Tasha McCurdy
James Rockhill
Nolan Shepard
Stephen Kearney
Miquel Gonzalez
Edgar Hernandez Martinez
Pavle Jankuloski
Seila Cuevas
Tristan Ferguson
Kelly Flatt
Aaron Alday Aranda
Felix Cruz Jr.
Jimmy Zepeda
Donovan Tillman
Davonte Williams
David Kolep
Michelle Reeves
Alison Cook
Brandon Davis
Tyler Bregenzer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!