PORTER — A police standoff Monday evening ended with a man being taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to the Porter Police Department.

The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. in the alleyway of the 200 block of Franklin Street, police said.

Drunken driver forced bus, passengers off highway, Porter County cops say The accused reportedly told police she had a couple of drinks at lunch with friends and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.209%, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%.

"During this situation, a male barricaded himself in his garage and was threatening officers," the department reported. "Less-than-lethal devices were used to safely detain the suspect."

More details, including criminal charges are to be released later.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Michael Rodich Bradly Sansone James Bukur Jacoby Evans Joanna Garner David Gant Patrick Sulcer Daigha Tinnin Andrew Vanator Pedro Galarza III Francesco De Nicolo Jason Wildhart Cheryl Suyak Jaidon Edge Michael Diamond Gregory Posey Daniel Lehman William Bogielski Reginald Williams Bianca Wine Nathan Szwajkowski Tasha McCurdy James Rockhill Nolan Shepard Stephen Kearney Miquel Gonzalez Edgar Hernandez Martinez Pavle Jankuloski Seila Cuevas Tristan Ferguson Kelly Flatt Aaron Alday Aranda Felix Cruz Jr. Jimmy Zepeda Donovan Tillman Davonte Williams David Kolep Michelle Reeves Alison Cook Brandon Davis Tyler Bregenzer