PORTAGE — A report of loud music and drug use in a pickup truck parked outside a local townhouse complex resulted in arrests of a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth, Portage police say.

Police said they found the vehicle in question around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cherry Hill Townhomes development.

"As I approached it, I could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana in the air," the officer wrote.

The officer reported seeing two people crouching down in the vehicle and a plastic bag containing marijuana in plain view.

"As I spoke with both of the subjects, I could tell they were both under the influence of marijuana," the officer wrote.

Police described the men as initially subdued and mumbling their speech, but said Austin Lee, 20, of Portage, started to panic and breathe rapidly.

Police said they found nearly an ounce of marijuana in the vehicle, along with a scale and box of plastic bags. THC vape cartridges were also found.

Lee was taken to the Porter County jail and faces charges of possessing marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

The 17-year-old was released to his mother and faces two counts of possessing marijuana.

