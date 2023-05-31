Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HAMMOND — A federal judge has imprisoned a man who joined a consumer fraud scheme that victimized hundreds across North America.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Moody imposed a 54-month sentence Wednesday on Rico Prunty, 41, of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Prunty pleaded guilty in December 2020 to aggravated identity theft and knowing disclosure of another person’s health information with intent to sell, transfer, or use it for personal gain.

He admitted accessing the customer record files of an Arizona medical facility, where he previously worked, to steal the personal information of hundreds of its patients.

Federal prosecutors alleged he and three Region residents worked together to steal more than $132,000 from 652 persons living in 15 states, including Indiana, as well as Canada.

Moody already has imposed prison time on Prunty’s 38-year-old brother Vincent E. Prunty, as well as Vincent Prunty’s 43-year-old girlfriend, Temika L. Coleman, and her 47-year-old brother Gemico T. Childress.

They all lived at a variety of Northwest Indiana and Illinois residences before their arrests and incarcerations.

The case is one of a growing number of identity theft schemes that have impacted more than 16 million victims and reaped stolen goods worth more than $16 billion, the government stated in court papers.

Federal authorities looking into reports of this identity theft six years ago raided an apartment building on Waltham Street in Hammond.

Investigators found evidence of victims' personal information being used to manufacture fraudulent credit cards, purchase cellphones, open telephone accounts and open other fraudulent accounts under victims’ names.

The judge ordered Prunty to pay $132,521.98 in restitution to the victims of the offense.

Co-conspirators Vincent Prunty, Temika Coleman and Gemico Childress were previously sentenced for their roles in the scheme to terms of imprisonment of 154 months, 121 months and 134 months, respectively.