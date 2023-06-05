An 18-year-old man from Cedar Lake faces a murder charge after prosecutors upgraded his charges in connection with the shooting death of his best friend on Memorial Day weekend.

Denver Johnson was originally charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness, according to court records.

Prosecutors upgraded the charges Friday. A motion to dismiss his original charges was filed Monday.

A spokesperson from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office was not available for comment as to why Johnson’s charges were upgraded.

Charging documents say that Johnson and his friends were drinking around a fire pit May 28 at a residence in the 12000 block of Burr Street in Crown Point while parents were upstairs asleep.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Johnson jokingly pointed a gun at Jason Paholik, 16, and shot him in the chest — pulling the trigger without realizing the gun was loaded.

Witnesses told police that Johnson had been playing with the gun “as if it were a toy” earlier that evening. They further stated that they had never seen Johnson with a gun before, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived at the house, they wrote in the probable-cause affidavit that they heard Johnson say: “He’s in the back. I shot him.”

Paholik was transported to Franciscan Health Center, where he was declared dead.

Witnesses told police that Paholik was Johnson’s best friend, and the two hadn’t been arguing ahead of the shooting, the affidavit stated. Johnson passed out when officers arrived and had to be transported to Franciscan Health Center for medical clearance.

Johnson was taken into custody at the Lake County Jail after he was released from Franciscan, according to previous reporting from The Times. He bailed out of jail Wednesday.

Johnson’s first court date in connection to the murder charge has not been set; he was at large on an arrest warrant as of Monday, according to court records.

