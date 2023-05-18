MICHIGAN CITY — Having responded so far this year to 183 calls involving shots being fired in the community, the Michigan City Police Department is taking action to end gun violence.

"There has been a life lost, there have been injuries and there has been property damage due to gun violence," Lt. Steve Westphal said. "Michigan City is better than this."

Police Chief Steve Forker and others in his administration has been meeting over the past several weeks with community leaders and others in law enforcement to discuss gun violence and how to address it locally, Westphal said.

"The residents of Michigan City, along with the visitors, deserve to enjoy all the amenities Michigan City has to offer without having to hear gunshots being fired or being afraid," Westphal said.

"The leadership of area law enforcement agencies agreed to provide additional resources to achieve the goal of no more gunshots, no more injuries and no more loss of life due to gun violence," he said. "Increased proactive patrols will be taking place to specifically address those that choose to illegally possess and discharge firearms throughout Michigan City."

Other agencies helping to address the problem include Indiana State Police, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, and police from Long Beach, LaPorte and Trail Creek.

Gun violence is a problem across the nation that has resulted in 6,893 deaths so far this year, Westphal said.

"May 17th is the 137th day of 2023 which means, mathematically, 50.31 people lose their lives each day in just these four categories," he said, referring to homicide, murder, unintentional and defensive use of guns.

