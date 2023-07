Just two days after the trauma of driving up to the head-on crash scene in Winfield that took the life of his 19-year-old daughter, Jake Norris was at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago Thursday morning waiting for word on the status of his 13-year-daughter, who was undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in the same crash.

"I know Grace (Norris) would want me to be strong for her sister," the DeMotte resident said.

That younger daughter, Emma Norris, and a 13-year-old friend, was with Grace when a 44-year-old Crown Point woman reportedly tailgating another vehicle along East 117th Avenue went to pass and drove directly into Grace's path.

Jake said his extended family was at a 4th of July party in Crown Point when Grace characteristically jumped in to help out when Emma asked her to pick up a friend in Winfield and another in Lowell. They were on their way from Winfield to Lowell when the collision occurred.

When that second friend called asking about the group's whereabouts and Jake realized his daughters were not picking up their phones, he used an app to track down their vehicle, which had reportedly not moved for nearly an hour.

Jake went in search of his daughters using the app and as he neared the crash scene, he said he saw the emergency lights. He then spotted the coroner's van.

"I knew one of them was gone," he said.

Grace, who was from DeMotte, was pronounced dead at the scene, but had not yet been removed from the vehicle by the time Jake arrived. Emma was flown to Chicago for advanced medical care and her friend was transported there later. Both are now at Comer Children's Hospital, he said.

"I was a wreck at the scene," Jake said.

Emma was undergoing surgery Thursday morning for breaks in her leg and arm, and also suffered a lacerated liver and spleen, and compression fractures in her back, Jake said.

It was his understanding that the other girl involved in the crash, who is from Lowell, is in stable condition.

Jake said when Emma initially woke up at the hospital, she had no memory of the crash. This left him with the challenging task of having to inform Emma of her older sister's death.

"All the family was here," he said. "It was horrible."

Grace was in her final year of nursing school at Ivy Tech Community College and had been working at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

"This girl would give the shirt off her back," he said, describing the generosity of his daughter.

The large outpouring of support and concern following Grace's death has affirmed the positive impact she had on so many.

"To know Grace was to love her," he said. "She had a heart of gold."

Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan, Region officials say Lifeguards and city firefighters reportedly began CPR on the man before he was transferred to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.

Winfield and Lake County police said the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of East 117th Avenue.

The Crown Point woman, who was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback, was eastbound and tailgating another vehicle when she crossed the center line to pass in a no-passing zone, police said. She immediately collided head-on with the westbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Grace.

The Crown Point woman, who The Times is not naming unless she is charged with a crime or targeted with a civil suit, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of internal injuries, according to police.

"There are no initial indications that drugs or alcohol were involved," Winfield Town Marshal Daniel Ball said.

A spokeswoman for the Lake County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday morning she was not aware yet of any charges filed in the wake of the crash.

Jake said while angry about what happened, he is praying for the other driver.

"People make mistakes," he said. "It's obvious it wasn't intentional."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed for Grace.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail April Swopes Elizabeth Tillery Daminicka Rodgers Nathan Gutierrez Bobby Neal Jr. Marsean Roberts Kimberly Gordon Cristian Guerra Jeremiah Fair Denzel Brent Allan Blackmon Angelica Bohacik Amberly Sowder Daniel Waldrop Michael Wineteer Randy Simon James Reid Vikas Saksena Pierre Pirtle Nicholas Radick Denzel Price Andrew Mysliwiec Roy Lopez Daniel Leanos Camille Jones Ronnie Klemoff Rigoberto Garcia Armando Guerrero Ernest Howard III Rodney Hudson Jarrell Cowens Michael Delnicki Beverly Ware Patrice Williams Marcus Veal Shauen Pearce Amanda Stoddard Eudora North Adam Langham Andrell Murphy Florence Flewellen Amir Jones Chauncey Jordan Aaron Bernal Gentry Brown Latoya Burns Jamar Davis Jamie Anderson Jodie Whiting Dashawn Wims Andre Vena Jr. Donna Valentine Nolan Sizemore David Sweitzer Michayla Ferguson John Manning Jacqueline Rivera Rodney Robison Joseph Eyer Jacob Campbell David Cole Jr. Chad Cooper Cole Ward Charles Worthman Jr. Timothy Parker III Jeffrey Pasquinelli Shamonique Rash Anthony Robinson Jr. Michael Kras Patricia Jones Michael Kidd Gloria Hunter James Hilty James Higgason Jr. Charles Heard Demarco Flagg Orlando Flores Denzel Gunnum Lauren Davis William Durden IV Antonio Carta Cassondra Castillo Corie Blanchard