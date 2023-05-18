VALPARAISO — The 17-year-old female high school student charged in last fall's shooting death of an 18-year-old man made an initial appearance this week in adult court and then was booked into the Porter County jail just long enough to get an updated mugshot.

Dakota Martinez-Kestle, a Shorewood Forest resident and Portage High School student, appeared before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer after being waived in March from juvenile court.

The young woman, who appeared with defense attorney Ken Elwood, was read the felony counts of reckless homicide and battery with a deadly weapon, records show.

A trial was scheduled for Nov. 13, with preliminary hearings June 27, Aug. 1 and Sept. 26.

"Defendant is ordered to appear at all hearings dates," the judge said. "Failure to appear will result in an arrest warrant being issued."

She is charged with the Oct. 14 shooting death of Andrew Lenahan at a gathering in a pole barn located in the 600 block of West County Road 100 North in Union Township.

After three partygoers spent time showing off their handguns while gathered around a bar stocked with various types of alcohol, Martinez-Kestle picked up one of the weapons, according to a charging document.

"She did not say anything as she pulled the slide back and chambered a live round," the document reads. "Dakota stepped in front of Andrew and pointed the firearm at his head and pulled the trigger."

"The gun fired and struck Andrew, who immediately fell to the ground," the allegations read. "Dakota became hysterical and passed out from the shock."

Martinez-Kestle then fled on foot with another female juvenile.

Lenahan had moved to the Region in July to pursue a career in pipefitting and welding, according to his mother, Tabitha Lenahan, a Gary native who now lives in Savannah, Georgia.

Elwood, who has voiced disappointment in the waiver of the case from juvenile to adult court, referred to the shooting as "a tragic accident not a reckless act."

"There were many poor decisions made by multiple people that night that led to this tragedy," Elwood has said. "My heart goes out to all the families involved especially the deceased young man. I look forward to proving this was a tragic accident."

An autopsy conducted Oct. 17 found Lenahan died as a result of a close range gunshot wound to the mouth and his death was ruled a homicide, records show.

Martinez-Kestle reportedly admitted during a Feb. 27 hearing in juvenile court to pointing the tan-colored firearm at Lenahan and pulling the trigger, police say.

"Dakota stated that she was about 5 feet away from Andrew when she fired the shot," records show.

