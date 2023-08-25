MICHICAN CITY — Nearly six years after a 48-year-old man was killed and mutilated in a home in the 1000 block of West 9th Street, a suspect is in custody facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, according to Michigan City Police Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk.
Police Detective Lt. Anna Painter's investigation led to the arrest Thursday morning of 48-year-old Michigan City resident John Hallett in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
"Please keep the family and friends of the subject that passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," police said.
Hallett is being held without bound at the Middlesex House of Correction and Jail in Billerica, Massachusetts, police there said Friday. His arrest photo was not available and extradition is pending.
Hallett is accused of murdering and mutilating the body of 64-year-old Michigan City resident Paul Gonzales during November 2017, police said.
Painter began investigating the case in August 2022 after hearing a homicide may have occurred in the home, Urbanczyk said. Searches were conducted of the residence using police dogs and interviews were conducted.
"This information is contrary to the version of events as told by Richard Cooley," police said.
Painter presented her findings to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office, which agreed earlier this month to charge Hallett and issue an arrest warrant. Local police learned Hallett was in Cambridge and police at that location helped locate and take him into custody.
"(Michigan City Police) Chief Steven Forker would like to thank all the local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted with this investigation and took Hallett into custody," the local department said.
