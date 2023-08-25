LAPORTE — After an 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with bruising all over his body and injuries from being shot with a BB gun, it was discovered his mother and two others from LaPorte had been abusing the child with the mother's blessing, according to newly filed charging documents.

"Austin (Justice) informed me that Leanne (Disbrow) told them that she didn't care what happened to Victim 1, that they could kill him, and that she would help bury the body, and then bail them out of jail," charges say.

Panorama 2.jpg Brett Culvahouse, Leanne Disbrow and Austin Justice

Disbrow, 43, the boy's mother, was arrested and charged with felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age, records show.

Brett Culvahouse, 20, the son of Disbrow's boyfriend, was also arrested and faces two felony counts of domestic battery with bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, according to court records.

Justice, 29, described by police as a family friend of Disbrow's boyfriend, is charged with a felony count of battery resulting in bodily injury of a person under the age of 14.

Police say the alleged abuse came to light in late June when the boy was taken to Northwest Health LaPorte hospital by Disbrow, who claimed her boyfriend's child had shot a BB gun in the house and one of the BBs ricocheted into the boy's arm. She claimed the bruising on the boy was self inflicted.

The boy reportedly told authorities he had been abused by his mother and the others since school let out earlier this year. He described multiple incidents of being punched and kicked for what he said was no reason.

During one session of being beaten, he said Culvahouse retrieved a BB gun and shot him three times in close proximity, police said.

"One of the BBs went into Victim 1's elbow," according to a court document.

Disbrow reportedly told police she gave "full disciplinary power" to Culvahouse and Justice. She said she saw the others strike her son with a book and a plastic bat, and punch him while being restrained.

Her boyfriend reportedly told police Disbrow had told him and the other two charged that, "she didn't care what happened to Victim 1 as long as they don't kill him. (The boyfriend) expressed that she just told the three wrong guys the wrong thing."

The boyfriend said he provided boxing gloves that Disbrow and Justice used to strike the boy.

UPDATE: Valpo woman identified as person found dead in Porter County house fire "Please keep the family and friends of the subject that passed in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," police said.

Culvahouse said he "whooped" the boy with a belt a couple of times, and punched and kicked him, police said.

"Brett admitted to using a plastic bat to hit Victim 1 on his back before as well," according to police.

Culvahouse further admitted to shooting the boy toward the chest multiple times with the BB gun.

"Brett clamed that he couldn't remember what led up to this," police said.

Justice reportedly told investigators Disbrow had given permission to put the boy in the hospital when it came to disciplining him. He was the one claiming Disbrow said they could kill the boy.

Justice said the boy was shot by the BB gun because he struck out at him.

He further claimed seeing Disbrow hold the boy against the wall and beat him with her fist while adjusting her rings to make sure they were making contact with the child.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Dominic Byrd Daniel Pahl Randy Spence William Riser Ivan Gonzalez Randall Cannan Andrew Steffen Jed Saunders Tyler Sullivan Jennifer Johnston Brent Barton Timothy Borman Derek Kennedy Demetrius Stephens Keith Tunis