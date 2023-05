CHICAGO — A 20-year-old Gary woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended along southbound Interstate 94 at 95th Street early Wednesday, Illinois State Police reported.

Lataya Lyons was slowing her vehicle around 12:27 a.m. for a crash ahead when she was struck from behind by a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Jennifer L. Fortson, 49, of Homewood, Illinois, who failed to slow in time to avoid the collision police said.

The 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Lyons was pushed into the rear of a 2015 Ford Escape before spinning out and striking the left concrete median, according to police.

Lyons was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Fortson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the third vehicle escaped injury, police said.

Fortson was cited for driving too fast for conditions, according to police.

