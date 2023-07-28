LAPORTE — A local jury took less than 30 minutes Thursday to find a LaPorte woman guilty of murdering her husband, partially dismembering his body with an ax at their apartment and then involving her two teenage children in a failed attempt to drive the body to South Bend to be burned.

Thessalonica Allen was found guilty, following a four-day trial, on charges of murder, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, abuse of a corpse, alteration of a death scene, two counts of neglect of a dependent and interference with the reporting of a crime, LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan said.

"(Deputy prosecutors) Julianne (Havens) and Atley (Price) have decades of experience working complex and challenging cases," Fagan said. "Their dedication to LaPorte County and its people shows. They spent a lot of time working the case. Their hard work got results."

Fagan continued, "Good police work is why we have good cases. The LaPorte Police Department did a lot of the legwork. The sheriff's office detective bureau also provided valuable assistance."

Thessalonica Allen murdered Randy Allen on July 27, 2021, records show.

Police were tipped off about the killing, and Thessalonica Allen confessed to shooting her husband following a physical altercation, court records state. The partially dismembered body was found inside a tote in her apartment.

"She then admitted she had to cut Randy's legs off because she wasn't able to fit him inside the tote," police said. "She stated she panicked and did not know what to do after she had shot him. She stated she used an ax to cut his legs off."

Her teen children told police Randy Allen was helping them do homework on the computer July 27, 2021 and came across a website their mother had visited, according to a court document. He confronted Thessalonica Allen about the website when she got home, and while the pair argued in a bedroom, the children heard a loud bang, court records state.

After being told not to call police by their mother, the children said Thessalonica Allen woke them up in the middle of the night and asked to help make an unsuccessful effort to drag Randy Allen's body into her vehicle, court documents state.

They saw Thessalonica Allen come home the following day with cleaning supplies and an ax, police said. She asked for help dragging the body back into the bedroom, and they were awoken again that second night to help put Randy Allen's dismembered body into a tote, court records allege.

"The children stated that mom had plans to take the vehicle and body to South Bend and set it on fire," according to police.

The children reportedly told police they did not see any physical altercation on the day in question and said Randy Allen had mentioned he planned to leave.

An autopsy revealed Randy Allen sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm that entered his chest and abdomen, court records show. The shot entered the spinal cord area, which doctors said most likely left Randy Allen unable to move as he bled to death.

