PORTAGE — A report of suspicious people looking into a vehicle at 2:30 a.m. landed a man and woman behind bars on drug and drug-related charges.

A Portage officer said he was called out early Thursday to the 2800 block of Locust Street and found Randy Johnson, 41, of Lake Station, and Jamie Hall, 44, of Portage, walking north on Hickory Road.

While Johnson was searching Hall's purse for identification, police spotted a glass pipe used for smoking crack cocaine, according to the arrest report.

"Randy tried to put it back in the purse," the officer said.

Police said they found Johnson with a scale he said he uses to weigh marijuana. They also found him in possession of the illegal drug.

Pot smell in school restroom lands Portage High School student behind bars, cops say "(The administrator) inquired as to why Edmari (Sanders) had not told him it was there to which he advised he was afraid of the trouble he would get in," police said.

Johnson provided Hall's name to police, and officers learned that she was wanted on two warrants from Porter County and one from Lake County.

Both were taken to the Porter County Jail. Hall faces charges of possessing paraphernalia and false informing, in addition to her existing cases, police said.

Johnson faces a charge of possessing marijuana.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Tabitha Thompson Brandon Miller Jamie Roman Niles Dilosa Bryan Brown Andrew Rudd Jed Saunders Jennifer Najera Timothy Petty Alan Svitko Malik Smith Jahmeel Perkins Justin Singel Latasha Herrod John Johnson Alicia Jordan Oralia DeLeon Nicholas Aubuchon Michael Clemons Adam Morrey Scott Vedo Whitney Leonard Kelsie Figiel Heather Crisman Sheryl Deck Cortney Watson Peter Ornelas David Ramsey Erika Small Alyssa Rivera Bree Snyder Amy Goodpaster Angela Hertaus Ryan Corey William Crowder Samuel Peck Daquon Butler Troy Worthington Kevin Zaragoza Drequain Burr William Watkins Jack Tilden Keon Small Danko Savic Jason Neyhart Joanna Garner Victoria Johnson Terry Lewis Thales Neves Pontes Ezell Banks Rebecca Benefield