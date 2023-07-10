CHESTERTON — Retired long-time Chesterton police officer Charles David Adkins died July 3 at the age of 69, the town reported.
He reportedly died at the campground at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty, Indiana, "doing what he loved, camping."
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
Adkins was a Chesterton police officer for 30 years, the town said.
"His passion for music included playing bass guitar with his band, The 3rd Degree. He was a devoted member of the Calumet Masonic Lodge, FOP Lodge 152, and Restoration Church."
Adkins, of Chesterton, was born on May 5, 1954 in Gary to Charles and Peggy Adkins and on April 29, 1989, he married Beth Ann Baadsgaard, who survives him.
The flag reportedly reads: "(Expletive) Joe Biden and HOA."
He is also survived by his mother; his children, Bradley (Bennett) Adkins, John (Maddie Smith) Adkins, Michael Adkins, and Michelle (James) Fecher; siblings, Tim (Elyse) Adkins and Becky Westerhout; brother- and sister-in-laws, Tim (Nancy) Baadsgaard and JoEllen Baadsgaard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Region dad relying on daughter's memory to rally for her surviving sister in wake of fatal crash
UPDATE: Coroner releases ID of 19-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Winfield
Hammond gas stations could be forced to close overnight
Valpo cops find children in soiled diapers, living among garbage, feces and bugs, report says
Portage resident files suit claiming political flag with expletive outside his home is not obscene
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Farmhouse Coffee, Culver's, Taco Bell, Anytime Fitness and home furnishings store opening; True BBQ Crown Point and T-Mobile close
Gary woman with neglect charges caught selling fentanyl
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan, Region officials say
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Gary bar
Comedy show booked for Bulldog Park
Elderly Portage woman wakes to find intoxicated stranger with knives sleeping on couch, cops say
Abrego is out as EC School superintendent after only one year
Machine gun seized, arrests made in crackdown on Region street gang, cops say
'Old guys' have large impact on affordable housing in Valparaiso
Portage sex offender secretly used online accounts, new charge says
"The family will hold a celebration of life for Dave at a later date," the town said.
"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Westchester Food Pantry, the Chesterton Police Department Gift Fund, or a charity of their choice."
16 political cartoons that judge the Supreme Court
July 1, 2023: Legacy Admissions
Adam Zyglis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!