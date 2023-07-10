CHESTERTON — Retired long-time Chesterton police officer Charles David Adkins died July 3 at the age of 69, the town reported.

He reportedly died at the campground at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty, Indiana, "doing what he loved, camping."

Adkins was a Chesterton police officer for 30 years, the town said.

"His passion for music included playing bass guitar with his band, The 3rd Degree. He was a devoted member of the Calumet Masonic Lodge, FOP Lodge 152, and Restoration Church."

Adkins, of Chesterton, was born on May 5, 1954 in Gary to Charles and Peggy Adkins and on April 29, 1989, he married Beth Ann Baadsgaard, who survives him.

He is also survived by his mother; his children, Bradley (Bennett) Adkins, John (Maddie Smith) Adkins, Michael Adkins, and Michelle (James) Fecher; siblings, Tim (Elyse) Adkins and Becky Westerhout; brother- and sister-in-laws, Tim (Nancy) Baadsgaard and JoEllen Baadsgaard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

"The family will hold a celebration of life for Dave at a later date," the town said.

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Westchester Food Pantry, the Chesterton Police Department Gift Fund, or a charity of their choice."

