MERRILLVILLE — During their day-to-day operations, police officers are often forced to go from one extreme to another.

"You're going from something normal, run of the mill, something not very anxiety-inducing," the officer says, "to rushing to something where someone's life could be in danger."

Merrillville Officer Amanda Earley sits in her vehicle near the Turkey Creek neighborhood, logging information from brief traffic stop on a Thursday afternoon near 73rd Avenue and Broadway. Her brow furrows as she types the details on her computer. She, along with a fellow officer working a patrol shift, ticketed the driver for a stop-arm violation.

She is approaching her last hour on the job, having worked since 4:30 in the morning. A voice roars over her police radio: "High-priority alert."

Seconds later, a dispatcher's voice calmly emits from her radio: There was a car crash in the area she had just come from. A second call comes in immediately after, for a person having a seizure in the same place. Mentally connecting the dots, Earley mobilizes swiftly, flipping on her sirens.

Her vehicle begins to accelerate rapidly. The sirens grow louder, and she prepares for whatever might be coming next.

When she arrives, she sees a vehicle smashed into a guardrail. A person in the front seat tells police he doesn't need help after he'd suffered a seizure. Listening intently, the officers try to encourage the man to get checked out by medics. Ultimately, the man stubbornly refuses.

Earley says the variety in her job is something that has kept her in law enforcement over the past 10 years. She joined the Merrillville force in August, coming from another Region department.

Earley also serves as physical tactics instructor. She teaches certain fighting maneuvers, how to put suspects in handcuffs and more at Merrillville police's headquarters and at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. She says she is training to be part of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team.

Of 60 or so officers in the department, she is one of five women. She doesn't feel that she is treated any differently because of her gender — if anything, it might give her an advantage.

"In certain situations, I might be a little more compassionate than the guys are," Earley says. "I really believe it is a calling. Someone who is patient can be empathetic, can listen to people when they need it, but be strong and tough. You have to be strong and do things people wouldn't normally do."

A call to the 5500 block of Tyler Street leads her to mediate an argument between two neighbors. She listens carefully to the caller, who explains his frustration directed at a neighbor who was letting their dog use his lawn as a bathroom. After appeasing both parties, she returns to her vehicle and classifies the call as a "civil matter."

There is no such thing as a routine call in law enforcement, Earley says as she logs the call. Every situation is different and every person is different. There are opportunities to make a difference in the community, and sometimes there are exhausting days where officers may border on disillusionment with their choice of work.

"I do get that 'You must see some really cool things'," Earley says, referring to comments from nonmembers of law enforcement. "Well, there are some things you wish you never saw."

But she can't imagine doing anything else.

At 4:04 p.m. in the 6300 block of Taft Street, Earley notices that the white pickup she's driving behind has a break light out. She pulls the vehicle over, exits her car and walks toward the driver. The two chat for a minute or two, and she strolls back to her patrol car. He didn't have a driver's license with him, she says, but he gave her his name. She found him right away.

"He's got a warrant. It's for some kind of assault."

Another squad car arrives as backup. The unlicensed driver, 20, is transported to the Lake County Jail for booking.

Earley searches his vehicle, not finding much but a bag of marijuana.

Photos: Riding Shotgun in Merrillville with Officer Amanda Earley