LOWELL — A 65-year-old man faces a couple felony counts in an alleged road rage incident along Interstate 65 where he is accused of throwing an egg and then pointing a gun at another vehicle with two young children inside, Indiana State Police said.

Paul Mihalich, of Demotte, was taken to the Lake County Jail following the Friday evening incident and faces felony counts of intimidation with a firearm and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to police.

Police said they received a report around 6 p.m. Friday of the alleged road rage incident underway along southbound Interstate 65 near the Lowell exit.

A state trooper reportedly located the suspect's vehicle, a 2022 GMC Canyon, as it exited the highway on to Ind. 2. The officer found a cartoon of eggs in the vehicle with one missing and the driver, later identified as Mihalich, said he was in possession of a gun.

The victim's car had a broken egg scattered on the inside, police said.

"Of particular concern in this case is that in the victim's car, there were two young children, both under the age of five," police said.

"With summer heating up and traffic increasing due to construction zones, the Indiana State Police encourages anyone that experiences road rage while driving to take a deep breath and don’t make a rash decision that could not only affect you being charged with a crime, but an innocent person, even a child, being potentially harmed by your decision to act, rather than not to act."

