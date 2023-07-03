MERRILLVILLE — A Demotte man threw an egg and pointed a firearm at another motorist on Interstate 65, police said.
Paul Mihalich, 65, was charged Saturday with intimidation, pointing a firearm and criminal mischief.
Police said they received a 911 call regarding a family heading south on I-65.
The family said Mihalich threw an egg at their car and pointed a handgun at them while passing lanes, police said.
When officers located Mihalich by the witness-provided license plate number, they found him rapidly digging in the car's center console, according to probable-cause affidavit.
While stopped at Colorado Street and Indiana 2 in Eagle Creek Township, charging documents said, Mihalich claimed he did not point a gun, though the officer did not ask if he had pointed the weapon.
Upon searching the vehicle, police said they found a .380-caliber handgun and an egg carton with 11 brown eggs in it. Officers also said Mihalich had a valid permit to carry a handgun.
Mihalich said he threw the egg and knew it was an "ignorant move," according to a probable cause affidavit.
