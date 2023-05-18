LAPORTE — A body scanner is being credited with the discovery of scissors in the anal cavity of an arrestee being booked into the LaPorte County jail Wednesday, said county police Capt. Derek J. Allen.
The arrestee, whose name and sex were not released, initially refused, but then took part in the required SecurPASS X-ray body scan, police said.
"While reviewing the scan image, Lt. Jeff Holt, assistant jail commander of operations, observed what appeared to be a foreign object inside the anal cavity of the arrestee," Allen said. "The arrestee was escorted from the scanner room to a nearby area for an additional search."
A second scan revealed the object had moved position and was able to be confirmed as scissors, according to police.
The body scan machine was reportedly purchased and put into use at the jail in 2017, resulting in the discovery of items such as tattooing equipment, drugs, paraphernalia and other miscellaneous foreign objects.
"The body scanner is an incredible state-of-the-art tool used to ensure the safety and security of all within the LaPorte County jail," Allen said. "Lieutenant Holt is commended for relying upon his training and experience, and successfully preventing a dangerous edged object from making its way fully into the jail."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.