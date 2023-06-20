LAPORTE — After learning that Long Beach resident Mitchell Taebel had been arrested on allegations of stalking and harassing pop musician Taylor Swift, a longtime acquaintance of his came forward making similar allegations leading to additional criminal charges in the case.

The woman claims Taebel, 36, has repeatedly called and harassed her for many years both locally and elsewhere around the country.

The incidents occurred as recently as earlier this month, just days before his arrest in the Swift case, when Taebel allegedly showed up at the home of the woman's parents in Long Beach "banging on their door and ringing their bell looking for me," a charging document reads.

"I'm scared to come back to LB if he is released so I'm taking the necessary steps to get things on record," the woman wrote in a June 9 email to Long Beach police.

Additional charges of felony stalking and three misdemeanor counts of harassment have been filed against Taebel in addition to the felony stalking and intimidation charges, and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and harassment counts he faces in the Swift case, records show.

Taebel was arrested June 2, which was the opening night of her nearby Chicago performances on her wildly popular Eras Tour.

Taebel, who has YouTube and Facebook accounts dedicated to Swift, is accused in that case of traveling across the country in an attempt to gain access to the 33-year-old artist and sending her threatening messages.

"On March 29, 2023, Taebel posted a voice message to his Instagram account that he sent to the ARTIST official Instagram account stating that he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate," a charging document reads.

He then left a message the following day for Swift's father claiming to be Swift's soulmate and on April 5 sent her a picture on Instagram of someone firing a handgun at a gun range, police said.

"If today there is the sexual performance of Vigilante (Expletive), you can be sure that we will destroy you and all the other dancers and ARTIST too," Taebel allegedly posted with the threatening photo.

Taebel is further accused of contacting governors' offices in several states and informing them of his intention to make his presidential campaign part of Swift's Eras Tour, police said.

Police say Taebel threatened to harm Swift so she would "learn self respect" and traveled on May 5 to luxury condominiums in Nashville, Tennessee, where he slipped through an unsecured door only to be stopped in the inner lobby by secondary security.

He then showed up later that day to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville where Swift was to perform, according to a court document. Despite being placed on a security threat list designed to block entry, Taebel reportedly found his way into the stadium, positioned himself near a VIP area and was recognized, questioned and removed by security for safety reasons.

An attempt earlier this month to reach a representative for Swift at her 13 Management company was unsuccessful.

Swift is in the midst of her highly successful Eras Tour, which included three performances earlier this month at Solder Field in Chicago.

The alleged victim in the most recent charges said she grew up with Taebel, who she said "always acted strange and would make weird and bizarre statements towards her," police said.

She said she was intimate with Taebel once, "which to this day has really freaked her out," a court document says.

Despite attempting to distance herself from Taebel, he has repeatedly approached her in person and electronically, making inappropriate comments and advances, she told police.

She provided police with examples of the messages, which are contained in the charging documents.

Taebel if further accused of harassing the woman's parents, who she said were seeking a protective order.

