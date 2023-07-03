TELL CITY — A shooting at a southern Indiana hospital was reported early Monday by the Indiana State Police.

The shooting occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital, state police said.

"There is no danger to the public," according to ISP.

More details, including names of those involved, are expected to be released at an early morning press conference at the Perry County Jail.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

