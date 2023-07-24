GARY — A shooting last week of a 38-year-old Gary man has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Methodist Hospital N Lake Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary is pictured.

The deceased was identified by the office as Othello Harris.

Officials said they were called out late Friday night to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where Harris was identified by family members.

Harris was reportedly shot in the 2500 block of Monroe Street in Gary, which is also listed as his residence, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy was to be performed Monday.

