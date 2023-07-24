GARY — A shooting last week of a 38-year-old Gary man has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary is pictured.
The deceased was identified by the office as Othello Harris.
Officials said they were called out late Friday night to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where Harris was identified by family members.
"I think what he did was wrong," the girl reportedly said at the time.
Harris was reportedly shot in the 2500 block of Monroe Street in Gary, which is also listed as his residence, the coroner's office said.
An autopsy was to be performed Monday.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Jonathan Taylor
Clinton Triplett
Lashon Ward
Dustin Stark
Carter Shipley
Yasmin Santos-Morales
Tangarie Reid
Eric Reinke
Lawrence Russell
Martine Manzanales Jr.
Jesus Martinez
Jorge Martinez
Anthony Price
Kenneth Lyke II
Phillip Jones
Armando Lopez
Sharee Johnston
Anthony Holeyfield
Jordan Ivy
David Jewett-Hantes
Kyle Hawkins
Christopher Haniford
Shashona Harris
Isaiah Castro
Maurice Fort Jr.
Michael Fusco
Jacob Grant
Taylor Brown
Regalado Campos
Toni Casares
Porcher Bennett
Meagan Boersma
Kristyn Boskov
Antione Brown Jr.
Justin Barham
Kevin Barnes Jr.
Julius Barocio Sr.
Michael White
Christine Yarchan
Patrick Ryan
Spencer Patterson
Joseph Mariani
Debora Harris
Nicholas Hansen
Theron Hall
Giannina Ballerini
Benjamin Cook
Jose Cotto Jr.
Christopher Cottrell Sr.
Jamal Pippion
James Ward
David Freeman
Donald Bullman
Jamila Cook
Roy Edwards Sr.
Aaron Taylor
Melissa Sacha
Diane Schultz
Anthony Peterson
Cynthia Olive
Eduardo Macias
Brian Moore
Samuel Newton
Kejuan Lloyd
Nicholas Jasso
Jordan Hisson
Kevin Haywood
Nicole Frostick
Kimberly Glover
Talani Falls
David Chavez
Shakur Cheatem
Timothy Elders
Javontae Ballard
Jeremee Allen
Erica Zamora
Terry Purcell
Joshua Smith
Douglas Thomas
Devon Trannon
Kristen O'Brien
Natasha Perkins
Patrick Mark
Jarvas Mitchell
Jariah Nolan
Anthony Lepore
Peter Harmon
Shandra Foster
Johnny Gibson
Justin Banks
Brandon Bowdry
Nicole Cadiz
Douglas Clark
David Washington
Ilija Tomich
Dennis Talian
Darcy Smith
Anthony Ray
Lineisha Sellers
Thomas Hendron
Darion Key
Steve Goncher
Anthony Drake
Dagoberto Ceja
Lasheanna Cooper
Nathaniel Burnett III
Jermell Anderson
Rick Baker
Ahmad Zaid
Yesenia Rodriguez
Kenny Kaechle
Michael Noll Jr.
Adam Pawelko
Alvaro Alvarez
William Burmeister
James Dereamer
Kenneth Alexa
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!