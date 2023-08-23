MICHIGAN CITY — Autopsy results are pending for two people found dead from gunshot wounds Tuesday morning inside an apartment complex, police said Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy Village apartment complex for a report of an unconscious person inside one of the units, Michigan City police said. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of Corey Robinson Jr., 23, and Kaliya Harrington, 20.
Multiple items of evidence related to the shooting investigation were recovered at the scene by detectives. Multiple gunshots were fired inside the apartment before the pair were killed, police said, although it is unclear how many.
This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
