Swifties from across the Region are being treated to nearly door-to-door train service for the upcoming string of Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The operators of the South Shore passenger train service announced Wednesday that a limited number of trains will be stopping at Metra's 18th Street Station, which connects directly to a pedestrian walkway to the stadium.

The special stops will be taking place to serve the 6:30 p.m. concerts planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street," according to the South Shore Line.

Busing continues between the Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue stations, the services provider said.

"Due to limited bus capacity, passengers are strongly advised to board at Gary Metro Center, East Chicago, Hammond or Hegewisch stations."

The South Shore Line released a chart listing the trains making the concert stops.

