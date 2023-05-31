Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
Swifties from across the Region are being treated to nearly door-to-door train service for the upcoming string of Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The operators of the South Shore passenger train service announced Wednesday that a limited number of trains will be stopping at Metra's 18th Street Station, which connects directly to a pedestrian walkway to the stadium.
Taylor Swift costumes on display in new exhibit.
The special stops will be taking place to serve the 6:30 p.m. concerts planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street," according to the South Shore Line.
Taylor Swift has been breaking records and delighting fans on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, a splashy celebration of her career and new relea…
Busing continues between the Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue stations, the services provider said.
"Due to limited bus capacity, passengers are strongly advised to board at Gary Metro Center, East Chicago, Hammond or Hegewisch stations."
The South Shore Line released a chart listing the trains making the concert stops.
Photos: 'Taylor Swift: Storyteller' exhibit in NYC
Costumes worn by singer Taylor Swift, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," are displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
A costume worn by singer Taylor Swift, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
A costume worn by singer Taylor Swift in her 2022 "Bejeweled" music video, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
A dress worn by singer Taylor Swift from her 2010 "Speak Now" world tour, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Boots worn by singer Taylor Swift from her 2019 performance at MTV Awards, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Tim Rodgers, general director for the Museum of Arts and Design, center, appears during an interview about the exhibition "Taylor Swift: Storyteller," on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in New York. The exhibition, a collection of costumes worn by Taylor Swift, runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Costumes worn by singer Taylor Swift, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," are displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
A costume worn by singer Taylor Swift, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
A body suit costume worn by singer Taylor Swift during her 2018 "Reputation" tour, part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Tim Rodgers, general director for the Museum of Arts and Design, center, speaks during an interview about the exhibition "Taylor Swift: Storyteller," on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in New York. The exhibition, a collection of costumes worn by Taylor Swift, runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
A costume outfit worn by singer Taylor Swift in her 2013 music video "22," part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," is displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Costumes worn by singer Taylor Swift from her 2021 music video "I Bet You Think About Me," part of the exhibition,"Taylor Swift: Storyteller," are displayed at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!