CHESTERTON — A state senator is denouncing Tuesday's defacing of a sign at the town's municipal complex with language that called for the death of members of the LGBTQ community.

"Kill all (homophobic slur)" was found spray painted in black on one of the two sides of the sign in front of the Chesterton Municipal Complex at 1490 Broadway, according to Chesterton police.

The graffiti was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday by a street department employee arriving at work, police said.

Surveillance video partly captured a person wearing all black run up the sign around 4:02 a.m., hang out for a minute and then spray paint the sign before running off, according to the incident report.

"(The town employee) stated he was unable to get a closer look at the person's face," police said.

"The people of Chesterton should be livid that a coward decided to vandalize town property with a call to violence and derogatory language," state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, said. "I denounce this senseless and shameful act."

Pol urged anyone with information on the offensive action to come forward.

"As a legislator and public servant, my priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all people in my community, and this inflammatory, ignorant message absolutely cannot go unanswered," Pol said in a press release.

"LGBTQ+ people are our family, friends, and neighbors and they undoubtedly deserve to live safely and happily in our shared community just as much as anyone else," he said.

"Chesterton is strong thanks to its diversity and its amazing residents," Pol said. "This sort of hateful rhetoric has absolutely no place here. Our focus is on building an exceptional, inclusive community with opportunities for all."

"We have no time or patience for sowing division and fear. I know the residents of Chesterton feel the same way, which is why this act was carried out under the cover of night with no witnesses. This incident is a stain on a community of otherwise upstanding, honest and compassionate citizens."

