Faced with predicted high ozone level Saturday, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is calling on residents of Northwest Indiana to curtail driving and other forms of emission producing activities.

The Air Quality Action Day was issued for several areas of the state as a result of higher temperatures, minimal cloud cover and conditions conducive for ozone development, IDEM said.

Residents are encouraged to drive less, avoid refueling vehicles or gasoline-powered lawn equipment before 7 p.m., keep engines tuned, and conserve energy by turning off lights and dialing up thermostats to 75 degrees or more.

"Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high," according to IDEM. "Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors."

"Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors," the state said. "Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations."

To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.