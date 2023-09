GARY — A Highland man was arrested early Monday after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend, and hold her and her children against their will, Gary police said.

Police said they were called out around 3:50 a.m. Monday to a domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of W. 12th Ave.

Biker outran Portage police only to have his past catch up with him After the officer turned on his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the bike, the driver reportedly looked back at police and sped away .

The mother of the alleged victim told police that her 29-year-old daughter from Chicago Heights was being beaten, threatened with a gun and held against her will by her 34-year-old boyfriend from Highland.

"As the police approached the building they heard yelling and screaming coming from the rear of the residence," the department said. "Officers knocked on the door and made several attempts to get the occupants to answer the door but they were unsuccessful."

"The female victim inside told the officers she would come to the door but she never did," according to police. "After notifying a supervisor and observing a person pacing back and forth through a window, the officers decided to notify SWAT."

The team succeeded in getting everyone out of the home.

Attorneys want out of Porter County real estate fraud case; accused wants $150,000 refund Donald Johnson is accused of bilking former clients, co-workers and even fellow church members out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by illegally soliciting and investing their money, which went missing without investors being immediately informed, according to court records.

"The victim told police that her boyfriend had been gone all night and when he returned to the home he began to argue with her," according to the department.

The woman said she attempted to call 911, but her boyfriend prevented her from doing so, police said. He also reportedly prevented the woman or her four children to leave.

"She also told the police he threatened to kill her."

The boyfriend was arrested and faces charges of criminal confinement.

Police said they recovered a BB gun from the home.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jackie Woynarowski Jr. Jermaine Young Joseph Thomas Yonikee Phillips Cesar Spann Russell Starnes Gerald Stewart Jahmal Perkins II Maria Macias de Herrera Christopher McCoy Joseph Midgett Donald Moses Allyssa Kurzeja Carmen Kuckuck Jose Hurley Jr. Daniel Ibarra Jessie James Eddie Jones James Heatherly Kyle Foreman Steven Flores Antonio Cornejo Marlon Carr Jr. Kenneth Bishop David Yonan Markell Shorter Monyia-Cashia White David Rogers Selena Seiber Robert Richardson William Roberts Jaylan Mendoza Ryan Plester Edward Reddick Antonio Jimenez-Baez Kody Lindley Edmund Frazier Sr. Blayne Hansen Jose Delgado Castorena Jacob Flores Francisco Dehoyos Jr. Colleen Besler Antonia Conley Jason Bensema Dominique Williams Thomas Wayman Requel Walker Deondre Todd Nicolas Trutko Tajane Miles Amir Muhammad James Peak Jeremey Pokropinski Samantha Marshall Matthew McGovern Ryan Marrs Nicholas Johnson William Lowery Jr. Bryant Mack Jeniyah Haynes Darren Johnson Keith Johnson Jr. Morrell Grant Jessie Brown Jr. Frederick Childress III Brian Davis Bryanna Emerson Jason Bradburn Dante Banks Jose Barajas Deonta Allen