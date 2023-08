PORTAGE — Police say a 19-year-old East Chicago woman caused one crash and at least one close call after walking into traffic along U.S. 6 while appearing to videotape vehicles slamming on their brakes to avoid striking her.

Tamiya Carpenter, who was arrested on criminal charges of criminal recklessness and obstructing traffic, claimed she was just trying to cross the busy roadway while texting, Portage police said.

An officer said he watched shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night as Carpenter walk into the middle of the right eastbound lane of U.S. 6 and stop the quickly approaching traffic.

"She turned and faced traffic while holding her cellular phone a little above waist level," according to the incident report. "I then observed several vehicles suddenly slammed on their brakes and swerved."

One motorist reported being struck by a vehicle in the right lane that swerved to avoid hitting Carpenter, police said.

Another driver told police he almost struck another vehicle as he saw Carpenter walking into the roadway videotaping.

"One of the drivers ... stated that as she swerved, the lady in the roadway yelled that she didn't care," police said.

Carpenter continued denying doing anything wrong as police took her into custody. She asked the officer to contact her father, who she claimed is a Gary police officer.

