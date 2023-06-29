MICHIGAN CITY — A 17-year-old Gary resident has been waived to adult court and charged with a shooting Wednesday that injured a 21-year-old Merrillville man, Michigan City Police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

The alleged shooter was identified by police as Juan Montgomery, who is charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and dangerous possession of a firearm, police said.

"Montgomery was waived to adult court due to the charges being filed on him," Westphal said.

A 17-year-old driving the car believed involved in the shooting was charged with assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana, according to police.

Kyvonn Woods, 21, of Gary, was also taken into custody on a Porter County failure to appear warrant on allegations of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license.

Police were called out shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday to the Canterbury House apartment complex at 1200 Mallard Drive in response to a report of shots fired, Westphal said.

Police then learned the shooting victim fled to a business in the nearby Evergreen Plaza along the north side of U.S. 20. Police and medical officials found the young man and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

UPDATE: Murder charge filed in Wednesday's vehicular death of Indiana state trooper "This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene in an orange Dodge Charger and after receiving a license plate number, police found the vehicle at a business in the area of Pahs Road and Cleveland Avenue, according to Westphal. The three occupants were taken into custody.

Anyone with knowledge about the offense is encouraged to contact Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be provided to the department through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Josh Reisner Stephen Smith Jemini Caldwell Jermaine Edmond Daryl Smith Steven Beverly Murriah Dailey Abigail Vanwinkle Fred Timmons Keshawn Mitchell Kiran McAllister Dwight Mashburn Antonio Lopez Daniel Land Christopher Cummings Fred Coon Sky Fall Casey Land Blake Cortelyou Michael McGinty Brandi Dorsey Brianna Neyhart John Kerwin Samuel Wilson Yvonne Sims Camden Colvin Robert Doane Christopher Gause